'Drishyam' To 'Shivaay': Times When Ajay Devgn Proved He Is Perfect Family Man Onscreen

Ajay Devgn started his acting career back in 1991 with Bollywood classic, Phool Aur Kaante. Since then, the superstar has not looked back. From acting, directing to producing, Ajay Devgn has tried his luck in every department of the film industry. Talking about his Bollywood journey, the Tanhaji actor has aced his skills in varied types of genre in Bollywood. Having said that, check out Ajay Devgn's films that prove he is a perfect family man onscreen.

Drishyam

Drishyam released in the year 2015. The crime and murder mystery-drama revolves around a man who saves this family from the law, as they commit an unexpected crime. Drishyam was helmed by Nishikant Kamat and also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's most memorable moments from his film 'Son of Sardaar'

De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy film. It is written by Luv Ranjan. De De Pyaar De also marked the directorial debut of Akiv Ali. The film features Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. The storyline revolves around the life of a middle-aged divorcee Ashish who falls in love with a young woman Ayesha. Chaos occur when Ayesha is introduced to his family, including his ex-wife and children.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Raid': Interesting trivia about the film

Shivaay

Shivaay is an action drama directed by Ajay Devgn. It is also produced under his banner Ajay Devgn Films. Shivaay stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role alongside Sayyeshaa, Abigail Eames and Erika Kaar in pivotal roles. This action thriller flick revolves around a skilled mountaineer, who falls in love with a woman named Olga, whom he saves from an avalanche. Olga bears Shivaay’s child. Later, she leaves the child with him and moves to Bulgaria.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar to reunite for 'Raid' sequel after 'Tanhaji'

Toonpur Ka Superhero

Toonpur Ka Superhero is a semi-animated movie directed by Kireet Khurana. The movie has Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Ameya Panday in lead roles. The plot of the film is about a real-life costumed actor, who is kidnapped and asked to be a real hero by toon characters.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Naajayaz': Interesting trivia about the action film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.