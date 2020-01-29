Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn's Film Marches Ahead Gallantly, Flies High Despite Competition

All set to hit yet another milestone, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji has been performing well in the domestic circuit as it earned another Rs 3.25 crore on its third Tuesday taking it an inch closer to Rs 250 crore at the ticketing counters. As per the latest Box Office reports, the Om Raut-directorial started slowing down only after the third week of its release. With the film reported to be heading towards Rs 38-39 crore in its third week, it could become the fourth-highest grosser in its third week.

Tanhaji to hit yet another milestone

Although the historical drama is facing tough competition from Kangana Ranaut's Panga and Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D, it has been able to hold its ground and is continuing to excel at the Box Office.

#Tanhaji marches ahead gallantly... Maintains a strong grip on [third] Tue, a noteworthy achievement - several #Blockbusters have witnessed bigger drops in the past... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 232.18 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars actor Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in prominent roles. Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and heart-gripping story plot, the period drama is creating headlines as it has officially become 2020’s first film to enter the 200-crore club.

However, while the film is continuing its glorious run at the Box Office, it recently stirred controversy as the residents of Maharashtra's Godoli village, where Maratha soldier Tanaji Malusare was claimed to have been born, are unhappy over the place not finding a mention.

