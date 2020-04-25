Ajay Devgn Releases 'Thahar Ja' Song, Urges People To Stay Safe Amid COVID Crisis; Watch

Ajay Devgn has been staying at home during the Coronavirus lockdown and is giving his contribution to helping the people of India during the time of the crisis. After posting the video about the Arogya Setu app, Ajay Devgn released a new song, which is filled with hope and happiness. The song's name is Thahar Ja Apno Ke Liye and the assistant director of its video is none other than his son Yug.

Ajay Devgn says Thahar Ja Apno Ke Liye

The song Thahar Ja Apno Ke Liye had an appeal for all that they must stay inside their home and also take a break from the activities that they are habitual to do regularly. This is only for the sake of their's as well as their family's safety.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Ajay tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and also the Bombay Municipal Corporation. He captioned the post:

"Pause. Reflect. Pray. We will weather this storm together.

The video is packed with stunning visuals from India and pictures from all across the country. Ajay can be seen standing somewhere outside as he lipsyncs to the song. The song is sung by Mehul Vyas, the chorus is by Kriti Killedar and the lyrics are by Anil Verma.

Anil Verma also wrote songs for the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Little Yug's name was also added in the assistant directors' list along with Sameer Sadwani, Surendra Dhawle, and Daanish Gandhi.

In an interview with a leading daily, the Raid actor had talked about how he made the song to share that the current time is for one to spend with family rather than working rigorously. He talked about how the song is about mental health and happiness. Ajay Devgn also shared that his nine-year-old son Yug Devgn assisted him in filming the Thahar Ja video at home. He shared that Yug was excited about the video and also was running around the house as he worked hard with the directing. Ajay said:

Everyone, who was part of this, worked on it from their own homes. Given that I didn’t have a team to shoot it, I asked my son, Yug, if he wanted to be a part of it as my assistant director. When we shot it, all through the day he was working with me and running around the house. He was excited to see his name in the credits

