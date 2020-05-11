Ajay Devgn Starrer 'All The Best: Fun Begins' Most Memorable Dialogues

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has completed almost three decades in the Hindi film industry. He is known for his intense personality. Devgn’s films are quite popular for his action sequences and power-packed performances. Since his debut flick, Ajay Devgn has proved his mettle as a versatile actor. From action, romance, comedy to drama, he has mastered numerous genres.

In 2009, Ajay Devgn played the lead character in Rohit Shetty’s action comedy-drama, All the Best: Fun Begins. The movie also cast Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Mugdha Godse in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the unexpected arrival of Prem’s elder NRI brother and assorted characters that complicates the life of a Goan male. Here are the best dialogues from this laughter riot. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Did You Know That Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Yuva' Was A Bilingual Film?

All The Best: Fun Begins’s best dialogues

Comedy toh abhi abhi shuru ki hai beta ... action main tees saal se karta aa raha hoon.

Tempo ... Dhondu nikaal!

Kya dekh raha hai? ... Rolex hai Rolex ... woh bhi original.

Tere se badi degree mere paas hai ... MBA ... "Maha Bekaar Aadmi".

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Hilariously Trolls Actor-wife Kajol, Compares 22 Years Of Marriage To Lockdown

Dosti mein ek doosre ka fayda dekha jaata hai ... fayda uthaya nahi jaata.

Woh sapna kya sapna hai, joh sirf sooke dekha jaaye ... sapna toh woh hona chahiye, joh neendein udda de.

Muscular, popular, spectacular and ... bachelor.

Koi dusra color nahi hai barkhudaar.

Also Read | Best Of Ajay Devgn's Movies Where He Played The Role Of A Soldier

Dhondhu, just chillll.

Baba hain jahn chamatkar hain jahn...Bhabhi ji aap yahn...apki parchhai hai vahn.

Ye kya game hai..uskaa thopda aur Mr's chopda same same.

Just chill mere chhaila one is muli other is karela.

Prem, button dabaaaaaa. Abhi naiiiii.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet' Trivia: The Film Was Also Offered To Shilpa Shetty?

Lesser-known facts about the cast of the movie

Sanjay Mishra, before signing the movie, worked at a Dhaba in Hrishikesh and used to make omelettes as he did not want to return to movies after his father's death but director Rohit Shetty convinced him to get back to movies.

In the movie, Johnny Lever addresses Sanjay Dutt as Baba. Apparently, Sanjay Dutt's real nickname is Sanju Baba and is referred as 'Baba' by his fans and knowns.

Mallika Sherawat and Tabu were approached to play the role of the African lady opposite Sanjay Dutt. When they refused, Bipasha was asked to play a double role.

Katrina Kaif was Rohit Shetty's first choice for the role opposite Fardeen Khan. When she did not have any dates, Mughda was signed.

Sanjay Mishra's character was inspired by yesteryear villain Pran.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.