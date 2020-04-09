Keanu Reeves = Marcos Jeeves? Doppelganger Of The Matrix 4 Actor Found

Celebrity doppelgangers are always seen making the headlines whenever they are spotted by the fans. Recently, the world came across a Keanu Reeves doppelganger and fans thought he was the One. Read on to know more about John Wick actor’s doppelganger here:

Keanu Reeves = Marcos Jeeves?

Recently, fans of the Matrix actor Keanu Reeves found his doppelganger in a Brazilian TikTok star. He shares an uncanny resemblance with the critically acclaimed actor. His TikTok handle name is Marcos Jeeves and he is from Rio de Janerio. According to reports, he said that he meets a lot of people who think that he is the real deal. This resemblance with the Hollywood actors also helps him get a lot of attention from women.

Since he was a teen, he was told about how he looks very similar to Keanu Reeves. As he grew, this got registered in his mind and Jeeves became very fond of the Reeves. He started dressing and talking like the actor and people liked that a lot. This made him turn to TikTok, where he became an instant hit. He stated that it also helps him flirt with the women, and stated that he is single and these looks really work for him.

Jeeves further stated that some women come to praise him in the comments section of his IG photos. He said that he always maintains respect and does not use these looks for taking any kind of advantage from anyone, especially his followers. Fans of Keanu Reeves are really amazed by this copy-pasted version of him. Here is an IG post of Marcos Jeeves:

