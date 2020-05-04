Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Movies With Amitabh Bachchan; The List Their Fans Must Read

Ajay Devgn is one of the highly influential actors in the Hindi film industry. He kick-started his Bollywood journey in 1991 with Kuku Kohli’s Phool Aur Kaante alongside Madhoo. Devgn was applauded for his mind-blowing performance and continued to star in successful films since then. He has collaborated with numerous actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, to name a few. We have compiled some of his films with Bachchan that you must watch.

Ajay Devgn’s movies with Amitabh Bachchan

1. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag features Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Lal, Prashant Raj Sachdev, J. D. Chakravarthy, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, and Sushmita Sen, alongside Ajay Devgn. Written and Helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, this action drama film is an adaptation of the 1975 film, Sholay. Released in 2007, tt emerged out as a commercial failure. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag was panned by the critics and the audience alike.

2. Major Sahab

Major Sahab stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sonali Bendre, and Aashish Vidhyarthi in the leading roles. Helmed by Tinnu Anand, this 1998 action flick is loosely based on Rajinikanth’s 1984 Tamil blockbuster flick Thambikku Entha Ooru. Ajay Devgn’s Major Sahab revolves around a playboy, Virendra Pratap Singh, whose father forces him to enter a military academy.

He falls in love with the Nisha, who is a gangster’s sister. Her brother tries to separate him and beats him. However, Virendra does not give up and Major Jasbir (Bachchan) trains him to regain his strength and win Nisha back. Major Sahab was declared a hit by the box office India.

Also read: Ajay Devgn's movies Based On Freedom Fighters; See Full List

Also read: Ajay Devgn's movies That Were Helmed By Acclaimed Director Rajkumar Santoshi; See List

3. Khakee

Khakee features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, and Tushar Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the 2004 neo-noir action thriller flick revolves around an Indian police team, who strive to escort a terrorist from a small Maharashtrian town to Mumbai. Khakee opened to critical acclaim from the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, it went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Also read: Times When Ajay Devgn Was Seen Playing The Character Of Raj Or Raju; See Here

Also read: Kajol’s Pictures That Husband Ajay Devgn Adores And Posted On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.