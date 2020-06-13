Disha Patani's Goofy Birthday Wish To Ajay Devgn's Teaser; Entertainment Recap Of The Day

The entertainment world does not seem to have slowed down due to the global pandemic. Our Bollywood celebrities are always up to something to keep their fans entertained during the lockdown. Check out the top entertainment stories of June 13th that seized everyone’s attention:

Tiger Wishes Disha Patani With Goofy B'day Video; Check Out Latter's Response

Actor Tiger Shroff wished his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani with a special post on Instagram. He shared a goofy video of the latter dancing and captioned the video, “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later 😂...happy birthday rockstar❤️ @dishapatani” (sic)

Kiara Shares Throwback Pics As 'Fugly' Clocks Six Years; Says 'Where It All Began'

Kiara Advani shared a throwback picture on her Instagram account, from the sets of her first film. Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood with the film Fugly which released 6 years ago. Through the special post, Kiara Advani wrote how grateful she was for the film and also thanked the entire crew of the film.

Ajay Devgn Shares Teaser Of His Upcoming Crime-thriller Web Series 'Lalbazaar'

Karobaar chaahe mujrimon ka ho,

Lekin Sikka aur insaaf #Lalbazaar Police 🚨ka hi hoga

Starting 19th June.#TillTheEndOfCrime. Ho jao taiyaar! @zee5premium#LalbazaarOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/iDpPpdID7T — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 12, 2020

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn shared a special teaser of his upcoming web series LalBazaar. The teaser shows the characters in the series evolving with every episode and bringing in their values, morals as they dive into gritty operations in their jobs. The crime series will be releasing on June 19 2020, on an OTT platform.

Riteish Deshmukh Pens Heartwarming Birthday Wish For 'brother' Aaditya Thackeray

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wished politician Aaditya Thackeray a happy birthday through his Instagram post. Along with the lovely picture, he wished him to do good in life and also wished him good health and happiness forever. Aaditya Thackeray is the Current Minister for Tourism, Environment and Protocol of Maharashtra.

Ayushmann Looks Unrecognisable In This 17-year-old Pic Shared By Palash Sen

2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he's definitely India's most loved and most talented actor. Ayush,Love you my bro. Proud of you. @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/jgYwJQoPOr — Dr. Palash Sen (@docpalash) June 12, 2020

Playback singer Palash Sen shared a throwback picture with Ayushmann Khurrana on his Twitter account. Along with sharing an almost 17-year-old picture, Palash Sen shared an incident. He wrote that in 2003 Ayushmann Khurrana wanted to be a singer and he met Palash Sen at a singing show. He further added that Ayushmann Khurrana did not win the show but won his heart forever. Wishing him good luck with his new film, he also shared how proud he was of Ayushmann Khurrana.

