Ajay Devgn Shares Video Of His Posters Made By Fans; Says 'Great Effort From All Of You'

Ajay Devgn, in the wee hours of the day, shared an amazing video which features snippets of his fan art. As seen in the video, Ajay Devgn's posters and sketches made by different fans are compiled together. Some of the posters are also of his on-screen characters in his movies.

The actor captioned the post as, "These look fantastic. Great effort from all of you." The De De Pyaar De actor also tagged some of the artists who have sketched and painted his posters. Fans commented with hearts and also dropped the 100 number emoticons on the post.

Here's Ajay Devgn's video

On Thursday night, The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor shared the latest poster of Zee5's crime series titled, LalBazaar. The series starts streaming on the platform from June 19. The series stars Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Gaurav Chakraborty, Sauraseni Mitra, Subrata Dutta, Hrishita Bhatt, Bidipta Chakraborty, and Ronjini Chakraborty.

The Golmaal actor through the caption to his post announced that the teaser will be out on June 12. He wrote, "Aa Rahi Hai #Lalbazaar ki Police!

Teaser out tomorrow! TillTheEndofCrime #LalbazaarOnZEE5 premieres 19th June."

What's next for Ajay Devgn?

Ajay Devgn is unstoppable, as the 51-year-old actor has a trail of movies lined up in his kitty. He will be seen in the film titled, Bhuj: The Pride Of Inda, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut Jammwal, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya under the production banner of T-Series. The movie is reportedly is based on one of the chapters of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Ajay Devgn is also a part of Amit Ravindernath Sharma's upcoming flick, Maidaan. The movie will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Moreover, he is also a part of Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated movie, Sooryavanshi. The release of the film is postponed due to the pandemic. Not only this, but the Shivaay actor will also join Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and others in RRR, an upcoming film directed by S.S Rajamouli.

