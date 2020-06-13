Ajay Devgn Shares Teaser Of His Upcoming Crime-thriller Web Series 'Lalbazaar'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn piqued the curiosity of his fans and dropped in the teaser of his upcoming Zee5 crime series — Lalbazaar. The actor shared the intriguing teaser on his social media which is sure to impress fans with its storyline. In the clip, the audience can hear the powerful, deep voice of the Singham actor which will take all through the narrative. The teaser shows showed a glimpse of the lives of those who protect the people 24/7.

Ajay Devgn shares teaser of upcoming series LalBazaar

Ajay shared the gripping video on his Twitter handle which focuses on crime, Lalbazaar underlines the larger flow of life, the threats, the good and evil force in the society. It is one of a kind police drama that will not only focus on the gruesome crimes but also beautifully explore the human side of the lives of the police squad. The teaser shows the characters in the series evolving with every episode and bringing in their values, morals as they dive into gritty operations in their jobs.

Read: Ajay Devgn Shares Video Of His Posters Made By Fans; Says 'Great Effort From All Of You'

Read: Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Qawwali Songs From His Movies

Karobaar chaahe mujrimon ka ho,

Lekin Sikka aur insaaf #Lalbazaar Police 🚨ka hi hoga

Starting 19th June.#TillTheEndOfCrime. Ho jao taiyaar! @zee5premium#LalbazaarOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/iDpPpdID7T — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 12, 2020

The teaser gives a glimpse into the underbelly of Lalbazaar. On this crossing between justice and criminals, the show will also explore the human side of the lives of the police squad. The gritty shots at the beginning of the teaser showcase the kind of grim crimes the viewers can expect. While captioning the teaser, Ajay wrote one-liner that is bound to intrigue anyone who likes thrillers or crime drama. He wrote, that whether the business is of criminals, the coin and justice will always belong to the Lalbazaar police.

Sharing his take on playing roles in uniform, his thoughts on police, and the show, Devgn said “I have always enjoyed playing characters where good triumphs evil. It is not easy to emulate the lives of our brave police force and I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity of playing roles in the uniform. Especially during the lockdown, the sheer hard work and perseverance that the police force is putting in are highly commendable and they have my utmost respect.”

Adding, he said, “While the web series talks about crimes committed and being solved, it also focuses on the human side of the lives of the police squad and allows audiences to get a glimpse into the lives of those who protect them 24/7. It gives me immense pleasure to introduce you all to the world of ZEE5's LalBazaar.”

Read: Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj' May Get Digital Release? Fans Trend 'Boycott Bhuj On OTT'

Read: 'Aa Rahi Hai LalBazaar Ki Police': Ajay Devgn Shares Zee5 Crime Series Poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.