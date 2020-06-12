Ajay Devgn has worked in a wide range of films and has also been featured in memorable film songs. From romantic, heartbreaking songs to party anthems and qawwali songs, he has got it all covered. With all that said now, here are Ajay Devgn's most memorable Qawwali songs from his movies:

Ajay Devgn's Qawwali songs from his movies

Nit Khair Manga

From the film Raid, the 2018 film features Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in pivotal roles. The movie that managed to perform well at the box office has several aspects that led to its success. One of the aspects is the soundtrack of the movie which includes songs like Nit Khair Manga that garnered widespread attention from the viewers. Nit Khair Manga is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics of the soulful number are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and has a run time of 3:48. The song was originally composed by the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song is produced under the banner name, T-Series. The music video depicts the romance between Ileana D'Cruz and Ajay Devgn's character.

Mere Rashke Qamar

This popular number is from the flick titled, Baadshaho and it features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz in prominent roles. The movie was a commercial success and gained positive reviews from the viewers for its storyline as well as the songs. There are several popular songs in the movie, but Mere Rashke Qamar stole the limelight.

The ghazal qawwali song was originally written by a popular Urdu poet, Fana Buland Shehri, and composed by a popular vocalist, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Mere Rashke Qamar from the movie is a remade version that matches the vibes of the place it focuses on, that is Rajasthan. This is one of the most popular Qawwali songs featuring Ajay Devgn.

Maula Maula Re

Singham featuring Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles garnered widespread attention for the actors' performances as well as the songs. Maula Maula Re featuring Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal is sung by Kunal Ganjawala and Richa Sharma. The lyrics of the song are penned by Swanand Kirkire and the song is composed by Ajay Atul. The composers have created a Sufi song with a twist of Qawaali to it. Check out the song below:

Is Shaan-e-Karam Ka Kya Kehna

Kachche Dhagge released in 1999, features Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Manisha Koirala and Namrata Shirodkar in key roles. This song from the film sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and penned by Fateh Ali Khan is composed by the singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Check out the video that earned a whopping over 3.7 million views on YouTube.

