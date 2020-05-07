Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Gangaajal' That You Must Watch

Gangaajal stars Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, Mukesh Tiwari and Daya Shankar Pandey in prominent roles. Helmed by Prakash Jha, this action crime flick is loosely based on the 1980 Bhagalpur blinding incidents. Gangaajal was well received by the critics and the audience alike. It emerged out to be successful at the box office. With all that said now, here we have compiled some of the best scenes from Ajay Devgn’s Gangaajal that you must check out.

1. Amit Kumar arrests Sundar and his men

Inspector Bacha Yadav requests IPS Amit Kumar (Ajay Devgn) to give him another opportunity to catch the culprits, to which the latter agrees. Bacha Yadav tricks Sundar and brings him to a factory. Amit and his men arrest Sundar and produce him in a local court. However, the judge acquits him for lack of evidence. Later on, Sundar and his men cause chaos and vandalise the shop of a local pan vendor, who testifies against him. Amit Kumar, who is intoxicated, gets red with anger and beats them black and blue before arresting them.

2. Bacha Yadav tortures villains

Inspector Bacha Yadav gets furious and seeks revenge from Sundar, who used him for his good. He teams up with his colleagues and uses swear words against Sundar before opening the locker and hitting him. Bacha Yadav tortures him to a point where they squeeze his eyes. Later on, he goes outside and brings acid to pour in Sundar and his colleagues’ eyes. They refer to it as Gangaajal.

3. Amit Kumar warns Sadhu Yadav

When other police officers cannot open Sadhu Yadav’s gate, Amit Kumar appears and breaks the lock open. Sadhu, who is relaxed, welcomes him to reveal that Sundar has fled. He also offers them tea and challenges that they will not be able to cause any harm to him. However, Amit Kumar warns him by saying that his officers will work for 24 hours and track Sundar. He added sarcastically that jail’s tea is quite bitter.

