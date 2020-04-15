Ajay Devgn's Movie Memes Apt For Lockdown Situation Right Now

Quick links:
Lockdown in India has been extended till May 3, 2020, and several memes regarding the situation have already gone viral. Amid the lockdown, the internet has come up with several Ajay Devgn memes that are a perfect fit for the lockdown situation. Read on to know more about these hilarious and relatable Ajay Devgn lockdown memes:
MOM and DAD: Sachh bol tu niche gaya thaa naa ghumne.. terrece pe jara hu bol k.
ME: Satsan... OMG... this wont work pic.twitter.com/87qEIQXLWA
Every time Mudiji comes on TV and announces a task
Parents: pic.twitter.com/Gm1TywxTxp
When the Nation is under lockdown but people can work from home.
Nobody, absolutely nobody: ...
Bosses around the country: pic.twitter.com/4S251fj1Cf
WHEN CORONAVIRUS is spreading out of control and the only thing u can do to stop it is to do nothing...
silver lining jaruri hai.. pic.twitter.com/UQpijxKo3F
World:
The guy who ate the bat: pic.twitter.com/6cClkwnJA3
ME when someone say "coronavirus Lockdown sirf May 3 tak rahega" pic.twitter.com/GFlpwCaJau
WHEN Police catch you, in the middle of a night, and you lie about going to a medical. And they get out of their police van with a stick...
(hua hai) pic.twitter.com/b1BLnjgvIz
ME when someone says the situation has been handled perfectly and lighting up diva will help pic.twitter.com/8w3UDmv97E
ME when someone says clap your hands if you are happy and light a diya when you are sad. pic.twitter.com/T790kjl1Kv
When Modi Ji lies about the real lockdown period but you do not care coz you have enough supplies and stuff on you.
(not referring to juban kesri ) pic.twitter.com/iv5dOhf6gm
When you were on a vacation in Italy and you come back safely but get infected by your noob brother who had "just gone out for a walk" pic.twitter.com/RZfN9YsLR5
ME: I am done listening to my mother and I am tired of sitting in the house. I am going out.
POLICE: pic.twitter.com/vAuxKwgy0L
