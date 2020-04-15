Ajay Devgn's Movie Memes Apt For Lockdown Situation Right Now

Lockdown in India has been extended till May 3, 2020, and several memes regarding the situation have already gone viral. Amid the lockdown, the internet has come up with several Ajay Devgn memes that are a perfect fit for the lockdown situation. Read on to know more about these hilarious and relatable Ajay Devgn lockdown memes:

Ajay Devgn's movie memes that are apt for the lockdown

#lockdownmemes #ajaydevgnmemes #chinaviruslockdownmemes #COVID19memes



MOM and DAD: Sachh bol tu niche gaya thaa naa ghumne.. terrece pe jara hu bol k.



ME: Satsan... OMG... this wont work pic.twitter.com/87qEIQXLWA — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 15, 2020

#lockdownmemes #ajaydevgnmemes #chinaviruslockdownmemes #COVID19memes



When the Nation is under lockdown but people can work from home.



Nobody, absolutely nobody: ...



Bosses around the country: pic.twitter.com/4S251fj1Cf — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 15, 2020

#lockdownmemes #ajaydevgnmemes #chinaviruslockdownmemes

#COVID19memes



WHEN CORONAVIRUS is spreading out of control and the only thing u can do to stop it is to do nothing...

silver lining jaruri hai.. pic.twitter.com/UQpijxKo3F — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 15, 2020

#lockdownmemes #ajaydevgnmemes #chinaviruslockdownmemes #COVID19memes



WHEN Police catch you, in the middle of a night, and you lie about going to a medical. And they get out of their police van with a stick...



(hua hai) pic.twitter.com/b1BLnjgvIz — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 15, 2020

#lockdownmemes #ajaydevgnmemes #chinaviruslockdownmemes #BanChina #COVID19memes



ME when someone says clap your hands if you are happy and light a diya when you are sad. pic.twitter.com/T790kjl1Kv — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 15, 2020

#lockdownmemes #ajaydevgnmemes #chinaviruslockdownmemes #BanChina #COVID19memes



When Modi Ji lies about the real lockdown period but you do not care coz you have enough supplies and stuff on you.

(not referring to juban kesri ) pic.twitter.com/iv5dOhf6gm — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 15, 2020

#lockdownmemes #ajaydevgnmemes #chinaviruslockdownmemes #BanChina #COVID19memes



When you were on a vacation in Italy and you come back safely but get infected by your noob brother who had "just gone out for a walk" pic.twitter.com/RZfN9YsLR5 — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 15, 2020

#lockdownmemes #ajaydevgnmemes #chinaviruslockdownmemes #BanChina #COVID19memes

ME: I am done listening to my mother and I am tired of sitting in the house. I am going out.



POLICE: pic.twitter.com/vAuxKwgy0L — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 15, 2020

