Honey Singh And Neha Kakkar's Moscow Suka Review: A Perfect Blend Of Punjabi And Russian

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar are trending on the internet with their latest song Moscow Suka. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series, the song is on the 2nd number of top trending videos in Indian, on YouTube, the first being PM Narendra Modi's latest COVID-19 lockdown extension video. Read on to know more about this potential chartbuster song here:

ALSO READ | 'Soorarai Pottru' Making Video: Twitterati React To Suriya's New Film Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar's latest song Moscow Suka

On April 14, 2020, the official YT channel of T-Series uploaded Moscow Suka, a perfect blend of Punjabi and Russian language. The song has beats that are quite different from the previous Honey Singh songs. Neha Kakkar's voice in the song gives it a disco vibe. It is sung by Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Ekaterina Sizova. Within a day of its release, Neha Kakkar's Moscow Suka has garnered over 9,844,644 views on YouTube. It has also collected over five lakh 47 thousand likes by the fans. Here is the lyrics video song:

ALSO READ |Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey Is A "beast" Says Kriti Sanon; Check Film Poster Inside

ALSO READ |Lockdown Tips: How To Prevent Sedentary Lifestyle During COVID-19 Outbreak Lockdown

For the unversed, Neha Kakkar, before the lockdown was one of the busiest artists in the industry with several projects in her kitty. Recently, she dropped her single Jinke Liye, and it featured Jaani. This song is also released by T-Series and was directed by Arvindr Khaira. It has garnered over 9,28,000 likes by the fans.

ALSO READ | Actor Nayanthara Makes Spelling Error In Tamil New Year 2020 Wishes Post, Fans Correct Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.