Sunny Leone Kickstarts Summer Countdown; Is “day Dreaming Of May 4” With Beachy Pics

Sunny Leone has found her silver lining amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. She is taking to her official social media handle and is posting her dance videos, where she is often seen teaching her dance moves to her followers. Recently, she posted a photo to mark the beginning of her Summer countdown. Read on to know more about her Summer countdown:

Sunny Leone's Summer countdown begins

On April 14, 2020, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to post a photo of herself clicked on a beach. She is wearing a blue coloured bikini in the photo, which she captioned saying, "Dreaming of May 4!!!! 12 days to Summer." This photo is clicked by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. It went on to garner over 10 lakh likes from her followers within a day of its upload. Here are the beachy pics of Leone:

Sunny Leone has earlier uploaded several bikini-clad photos of herself which were clicked by Dabboo Ratnani. These photos have garnered over 10 lakh likes each by her followers. Here are some of her photos clicked by Ratnani:

On the work front, Sunny is busy with several projects. One of them includes a horror film that revolves around a gang of international photographers, who get haunted by an evil spirit. This upcoming film is titled as I Eat Your Skin. She will also be a part of a comedy project which is titled as Rangeela. Fans are highly anticipating the release of these films in the theatres.

