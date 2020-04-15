Vijay Varma To Collaborate With Radhika Apte For A Sci-fi Comedy Web Series? Details Here

Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte will soon be collaborating in a sci-fi comedy series. It will be a new and challenging project for both actors. The two actors have created a name for themselves with their acclaimed performances. Read on to know more about their upcoming collaboration:

Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte collaborate for Hotstar original

According to reports, Vijay Varma, who is known for playing a grey character in the award-winning box-office hit flick Gully Boy, is all set to share the screen with the Sacred Games actor Radhika Apte. They will be seen in a futuristic setting attempting roles that they have never done before. It will be a comedy as well and will feature Varma in the role of a Police officer. This sci-fi comedy will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Kickstarts Summer Countdown; Is “day Dreaming Of May 4” With Beachy Pics

Earlier, Apte has done some out of the box projects. She has touched upon themes like horror with her series Ghoul; fantasy with her short film Ahalya; psychological thriller with her short film Kriti; and action drama with Sacred Games. Apte is considered as an art-house actor by her fans. On the other hand, Varma is a critically acclaimed actor who received praise from the audience after his catchy and realistic performance in Gully Boy. Fans of these actors are highly anticipating their upcoming project.

ALSO READ | Honey Singh And Neha Kakkar's Moscow Suka Review: A Perfect Blend Of Punjabi And Russian

ALSO READ | Actor Nayanthara Makes Spelling Error In Tamil New Year 2020 Wishes Post, Fans Correct Her

ALSO READ | Celina Jaitley Opens Up About 'severe Depression' Says 'husband’s Support Meant A Lot'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.