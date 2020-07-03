Ajay Devgn's Movie Songs That Have Over 100 Million Views On YouTube

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has essayed a number of powerful roles throughout his career. He has also been a part of some of the most melodious as well as groovy songs of Bollywood. Here is a list of some of his film songs that crossed the mark of 100 million views on YouTube. Check out some of the most viewed songs of the actor.

Kitna Haseen Chehra

The song Kitna Haseen Chehra is from the movie Dilwale (1994) directed by Harry Baweja. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Suneil Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal. Singer Kumar Sanu along with music director Nadeem Shravan have worked on the song Kitna Haseen Chehra. Kitna Haseen Chehra has over 135 million views on YouTube.

Mere Rashke Qamar

Mere Rashke Qamar is one of the most popular songs from the film Baadshaho (2017), which features Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz. The ghazal-qawwali is sung by uncle-nephew duo Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Baadshaho was directed by Milan Luthria and it also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal, and Sanjay Mishra along with Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz. The song Mere Rashke Qamar boasts an impressive viewership of over 161 million views on YouTube.

Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi

Vijaypath (1994), an action movie directed by Farogh Siddique, is known for its melodious soundtrack composed by Anu Malik. The movie stars Ajay Devgan, Tabu, Danny Denzongpa, Gulshan Grover, and Reema Lagoo. The song Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi sung by the iconic duo Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik features a young Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Shot in scenic locations, the love song was a huge hit amongst the audience. The song has over 115 million views on YouTube.

Bolo Har Har Har

Bolo Har Har Har, the title track of Ajay Devgn starrer Shivaay (2016), is known for its catchy tune. Mithoon, Mohit Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Badshah have sung the song. The movie Shivaay is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn and also stars actors Sayyeshaa, Erika Kaar, Abigail Eames, Vir Das, Girish Karnad, Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles. The title track has around 125 million views on YouTube.

Hauli Hauli

The song Hauli Hauli from De De Pyaar De (2019) has an upbeat and catchy tune. De De Pyaar De stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The song is sung by Garry Sandhu and Neha Kakkar, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and features a rap by Mellow D. Director Akiv Ali made his directorial debut with this romantic comedy that made a box office business of nearly 143 crores. The song Hauli Hauli has over 152 million views on YouTube.

