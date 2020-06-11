When Ajay Devgn Shared Screen Space With Paresh Rawal; 'Aakrosh', 'Golmaal' And Others

Ajay Devgn has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry with a range of films like De De Pyaar De, Singham, Shivaay, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara and many more films. The actor has been in the industry for over three decades now and has shared screen space with some of the top actors in the industry. Here is a list of best collaborations of Ajay Devgn with Paresh Rawal.

Aakrosh

Aakrosh is an action thriller flick helmed by Priyadarshan. Starring Ajay Devgan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Paresh Rawal and Reema Sen in the lead roles, Aakrosh was a fail at the box office. Even though the film received negative comments by critics, Paresh Rawal was nominated at the 2011 Zee Cine Awards for Best Actor in a Negative Role Award. Aakrosh released in the year 2010. It was produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banner of Big Screen Entertainer.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is the first instalment of the iconic comedy-drama franchise Golmaal. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. It features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal. Released in 2006, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is based on Mihir Bhuta's Gujarati play Aflatoon. The film was a huge success.

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge revolves around a Mumbai-based couple Puneet and Munmun whose lives turn upside down when a distant relative arrives at their place and starts interfering in their personal and professional affairs. The comedy film is directed by Ashwini Dhir. Even though the film crashed at the box office, it received numerous nominations at Indian award ceremonies. Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge stars Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Himmatwala

The action comedy-drama flick was written and directed by Sajid Khan and jointly produced by UTV Motion Pictures and Vashu Bhagnani. It features Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah in the lead roles. Himmatwala marks Tamannaah's comeback to Bollywood after she debuted in the 2005 film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Paresh Rawal can be seen in a supporting role.

