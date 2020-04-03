Rakul Preet Singh's Co-stars - From Ajay Devgn To Sidharth Malhotra

Rakul Preet Singh made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Yaariyaan. She has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu movies too. Rakul Preet Singh has been constantly working in Hindi movies as well as bilingual movies and also shares a great bond with her co-stars. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's best co-stars from the entertainment industry.

Rakul Preet Singh's co-stars from the entertainment industry

Ajay Devgn

Rakul Preet Singh was seen in the movie De De Pyaar De, along with actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Rakul Preet Singh's comeback to Bollywood came into recognition after this movie released. The actor shares a great bond with Ajay Devgn and she played the role of Ajay Devgn's girlfriend, in the film. The movie received a lot of positive reviews from the critics and the audience.

Karthi Sivakumar

Rakul Preet Singh was seen in a Telugu movie Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and a Tamil movie Dev, with actor Karthi Sivakumar. The movie Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru received mixed reviews from the critics but the actors were praised for their work. Rakul Preet Singh played the role of Karthi's wife in the film. In the movie Dev, Rakul Preet Singh's role was small but had equal importance in the story.

Siddharth Malhotra

Rakul Preet Singh starred in the movie Marjaavaan along with actors Siddharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. Although Rakul Preet Singh's role in the movie was a small role, she created a great bond with her co-stars. She seemed to have become good friends with her co-star Siddharth Malhotra.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh became friends during the shooting of their film Spyder. Rakul Preet Singh played the role of Mahesh Babu's love interest in the film and their on-screen chemistry was loved by their fans.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh starred together in the films Bruce Lee-The Fighter and Dhruva. In the movie Bruce Lee- The Fighter, Rakul Preet Singh is seen as Ram Charan's love interest while in the Telugu film Dhruva she does not have a key role, but the two are good friends in real life.

