Ajay Devgn's 'Naajayaz': Interesting Trivia About The Action Film

Naajayaz stars Ajay Devgn, Naseeruddin Shah, Juhi Chawla, Gulshan Grover, Reema Lagoo, and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the action thriller flick garnered positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Najaayaz had a successful run at the box office and grossed over ₹13.4 crores worldwide.

Naajayaz revolves around a fearless cop Inspector Jai, who attempts to take down the empire of Raj Solanki, a criminal. However, on witnessing Jai’s mother, Raj realizes that the cop is his son. It makes things difficult and Jai gets stuck between the devil and the deep sea. We have compiled some of the interesting facts about Naajayaz that you must know.

Interesting facts about Ajay Devgn’s Naajayaz

Sunil Shetty was one of the choices for Deepak Tijori’s role. However, he was dropped from the action-thriller flick.

Melodious song Barsaat Ke Mausam Mein became trending in no time.

Naajayaz marks Ajay Devgn’s first collaboration with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Bollywood actor Atul Agnihotri was also offered the role of Deepak Tijori. But he declined the role.

Deepak Tijori was infuriated at Mahesh Bhatt about his role. The filmmaker promised the actor that his face would be on the movie’s publicity. However, when the posters came out, Tijori was not there. Moreover, his parts were heavily edited.

Aashish Vidhyarti struggled to meet Bhatt. When the duo met, it was on the sets of Naajayaz. Previously, the filmmaker had heard about Vidhyarti’s acting finesse. So, Mahesh Bhatt asked him to perform in his drawing-room. Witnessing him, the director was quite impressed and signed him for the movie. Aashish Vidhyarti emerged out as a notable actor after his role in the film.

Naajayaz is the only film to pair Juhi Chawla and Ajay Devgn. They also worked in Son of Sardar but not as a couple.

Naseeruddin Shah and Ajay Devgn paired for the second time in Naajayaz after Bedardi.

