John Abraham's 'Kaal' Has Some Incredible Songs That You Can Add To Your Playlist

Kaal is one extraordinary film that will take you through the anticipation and frightfulness of the obscure when a gathering of researchers wind up between a powerful evil presence and fight for life. John Abraham is playing the lead role in the film, essaying the role of Krish Thapar, who is a researcher and furthermore a wildlife master. He attempts to research the frequent deaths in the Jim Corbett National Park. John Abraham's job in the film is still notable following 15 years of the film's release.

Kaal was helmed by Soham Shah and released in the year 2005. The film was produced by Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar. This thriller drama bagged some really amazing dance numbers. So, let’s have a look at the amazing jukebox of the film, Kaal.

Jukebox of John Abraham’s Kaal

Tauba Tauba

‘Tauba Tauba’ is one of the hit songs from the film Kaal. The song is sung by the popular artist Sonu Nigam, Kunal Ganjawala, Sunidhi Chauhan & Richa Sharma. The song was produced under the music label of Salim - Sulaiman and penned by Shabbir Al Jeanne under the Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. The song starred John Abraham, Lara Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, and Esha Deol.

Kaal Dhamaal

'Kaal Dhamaal' is another hit dance number from 'Kaal'. The song starrs Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora doing an item number. Shahrukh Khan and Malaika Arora did this special dance number in the movie, which turned out to be a magnanimous hit. This song structures Kunal Ganjawala, Ravi "Rags" Khote, Caralisa and Salim's amazing voices, directed by Salim-Sulaiman. This Bollywood suspense- horror film’s song Kaal Dhamal was Composed by Salim-Sulaiman and written by Shabbir Ahmed & Jeanne Music under the production banner of Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd.

Nassa Nassa

This is another hit song from the film starring, John Abraham, Lara Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, and Esha Deol. This song, Nassa Nassa was sung by Anand Raaj Anand, Sonu Nigam & Sunidhi Chauhan. Anand Raaj Anand gave his music to this song and it was also penned by him. The song was directed by Anand Director and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Shahrukh Khan & Karan Johar under the Music Label, Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd.

