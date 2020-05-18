Salman Khan & Ajay Devgn Starred Together After 10 Years In 'London Dreams' & More Facts

London Dreams stars Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles as Manjeet “Mannu” Khosla and Arjun Joshi respectively. It features Asin as the leading lady along with Rannvijay Singh, Om Puri and Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Vipul Shah, it a musical drama film released in 2009. The film did not perform well at the Box Office. Read to know a few trivia from the movie.

London Dreams trivia

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi developed this project a decade before it initially started production. It was originally titled Rashque with Aamir Khan as Mannu and Shah Rukh Khan as Arjun. But neither of them took interest in the project.

London Dreams marked the first time in 10 years when Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan worked together as a co-lead.

The movie marks Aditya Roy Kapoor’s debut in Bollywood. Later, he was cast as the lead in Aashiqui 2 (2013) and rose to fame.

At one point, Rajkumar Santoshi wanted Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan as the lead stars in London Dreams. He had also signed them. But the movie was halted resulting in both opting-out from the project.

London Dreams is the second love triangle film between Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan after the 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was initially signed to play Asin’s character, Priya Zaver in 2006, but she left the film due to date issues.

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson paid a visit on the sets of the film during its London schedule.

London Dreams was the first film where Ajay was credited as Ajay Devgn, changing his surname from Devgan to Devgn.

Just like her character Priya, Asin studied Bharatnatyam dancing style from childhood.

While shooting a song, Ajay Devgn, Asin, Rannvijay Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur craved to eat some strawberry cheesecake ice cream from a particular brand. However, there was no store of that brand for around 16 kilometres. The production was delayed as they hunt for the store to get the ice cream. To make up for this, the actors shared two tubs of the cheesecake ice cream with the technicians.

