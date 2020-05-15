Ajay Devgn's IGTV Videos Are Entertaining Fans In All Ways Possible; Check Out

Ajay Devgn's Instagram is filled with updates on is life, pictures with his family, and announcements of new projects. The actor is one of Bollywood's biggest icons, who is now acing the Instagram game as well. While the pictures on his profile are quite stunning and fascinating, his IGTV videos too are no less entertaining. Listed below are some of Ajay Devgn's IGTV videos to check out right away.

READ:Ajay Devgn And Kajol's Favorite '90s Films, Amitabh Bachchan's Cute Video & More

Ajay Devgn's IGTV videos to check out

READ:Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Reveal Their Favourite '90s Movie As Twitter Starts #BackToThe90s

READ:Songs From Aishwarya Rai & Ajay Devgn Starrer National Award Winning Film 'Raincoat'

Ajay Devgn's Instagram posts have often enterained his fans. Devgn's IGTV videos are no less. From his first IGTV on Singham in Punjabi to the Tanhaji trailer release, Devgn has given fans a glimpse into his work and life with his videos. The actor has expertly used his power in these tough times and also spread awareness on the pandemic.

READ:Ajay Devgn To Anil Kapoor; Bollywood Actors From The 90s That Are A Rage Even Today

READ:Ajay Devgn And Saif Ali Khan's Superhit Movies Together; From 'Omkara' To 'Kachche Dhaage'

Ajay Devgn has not only used his stardom to entertain fans but also to provide relative information. The actor has uploaded several videos on India fights Corona. Devgn has also posted funny lockdown videos. One of his latest uploads also includes his recent song Thahar Ja. Fans have loved his videos and posts and left several likes and comments on the same.

READ:Ajay Devgn's Remarkable Work With South Indian Directors; From Mani Ratnam To Prabhu Deva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.