Saif Ali Khan-Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's Edit Mistakes Will Make You Laugh

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan was seen as an antagonist in the film, while Ajay Devgn played the role of Tanhaji, Shivaji Maharaj's most trusted lieutenant. Kajol was seen as Tanhaji's wife in the film. The biographical film was helmed by director Om Raut.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a superhit blockbuster film and fans loved watching their favourite actors in a different avatar. The actors looked stunning in their ancient outfits and the creative team also did an excellent job in creating sets that almost looked real. However, in some scenes, the editing was poorly done and some fans pointed out a few mistakes in the film, check it out.

Funny editing mistakes from the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Source: Barber ki Vines/YouTube

The first mistake that is easily pointed out in the film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is when Saif Ali Khan is attacked. In the scene, Saif Ali Khan is attacked from behind and the attacker is seen attacking Saif Ali Khan with a pointed object. However, when the angle of the camera is turned, the pointed part is towards the attacker.

Source: Barber ki Vines/YouTube

Another editing mistake was pointed during a fight scene, Ajay Devgn is seen on a horse, attacking an enemy. In the scene, Ajay Devgn attacks the man on his face with his sword, but when the man collapses on the ground there are no marks on his face and neither can one find blood.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Lockdown Selfies Are All About Spreading Positivity

Source: Barber ki Vines/YouTube

In the film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is seen fighting many fights and emerging out victorious. Before every fight, he seeks blessings from his mother. In one such scene when the actor seeks blessing from his mother, she is seen wearing a bracelet in her hand. But in the very next scene, the bracelet seems to have magically disappeared from her hand.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's Sun-kissed Photos That Are Unmissable; Check Out

Source: Barber ki Vines/YouTube

In one scene, Saif Ali Khan ties up Ajay Devgn and delivers a few dialogues. While Saif Ali Khan walks up and down as he speaks, a lamp on the corner of the wall is visible from where he stands. However, as the camera pans, there is no sign of the lamp on the wall.

Source: Barber ki Vines/YouTube

Another mistake that was noticed in the film was Ajay Devgn's arm. In one scene, Ajay Devgn's left arm is cut and the actor is seen severely injured. And in the very next scene, Ajay Devgn's seems to have reappeared.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Talks About Working With Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra In 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Memorable Moments From 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic' That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.