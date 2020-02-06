Post Tanhaji's Successful Box Office Run, Here's Where Ajay Devgn's Net Worth Stands

Ajay Devgn has created a niche for himself in the Bollywood industry. Ajay knows how to charm the audience with his acting skills. Also, apart from being an actor, he has also tried his hand in producing films. After his highly anticipated film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the silver screens the actor’s net worth has increased. Read on to know more details:

Ajay Devgn’s net-worth

According to sources, Ajay Devgn has a whooping net worth of ₹ 260 crores and an annual income of $120 crores. Ajay Devgn is among the top Bollywood stars who owns some very expensive things bought from the fortune he has made playing the lead for decades. And with his latest film Tanhaji: The unsung warrior, which has made over ₹ 260 crores and counting at the box-office.

Ajay Devgn reportedly lives in a luxurious home named ‘Shiv Shakti, which is located in Juhu with two more flats in Mumbai. It is also said that he owns a farmhouse in Karjat, where he practices the cultivation of fruits and vegetables. Ajay Devgn is an avid car lover and owns an amazing fleet which includes Mercedes Z Class, Range Rover, Ferrari Maserati, BMW Z4, and Toyota Celica. He also gifted an Audi Q7 car to his wife Kajol on her birthday. And he was the first celebrity in Bollywood to own a six-seater private jet.

Along with having such high net worth, Ajay Devgn has also been facilitated with several accolades, namely the prestigious National Award, for his film Bhagat Singh. He also won Stardust’s award for the best actor for his role in Singham. He produced and acted in Bol Bachchan and Son of Sardar, and both got a strongly positive response from his fans which contributed to his net worth, as the box office collection was INR ₹ 150 Crore.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy: Ajay Devgn Instagram

