Rajinikanth's Net Worth Is Mammoth Despite 'Darbar' Being An Average Hit; Read Details

Rajinikanth is known to be one of the greatest and most respected actors in the industry. Making his acting debut in Apoorva Raagangal in 1975 and has been appeared in more than 150 films. His journey from a bus conductor to successful superstar is an inspiration to many. After his highly anticipated film, Darbar hitting the silver screens the actor’ net worth is his more than three decades of career, based on a report by a leading news portal.

Rajinikanth’s Net worth

Rajnikanth is very popular for his charity work and hence, he is not claimed as one of the richest people in the country. However, he still has a net worth that will blow your mind. Rajinikanth has a whopping amount of 55 Million US $. If converted into Indian Currency the amount will be around INR 391 crores. It was also said that Rajinikanth donates half of his earnings every year on charity work and he has also helped a lot of people in difficult times.

Rajinikanth also has personal investments amounting to ₹110 crores. Rajinikanth owns houses in Poes Garden in Chennai and a house in Pune. The value of his Chennai house is reportedly ₹35 crores. It was also reported that Rajinikanth owns two luxury cars, and Audi exclusive and a Jaguar in metallic silver worth $92000 (approximately ₹ 65,08,843) and five non-luxury cars including an Ambassador.

According to the sources of a leading international finance news portal, Rajinikanth is massively popular and has a huge following, therefore got paid almost half of what the budget of his films. For example, ₹50 crores for Kabali, ₹60 crores for Lingaa, ₹27 crores for Shivaji, and ₹45 crores for Endhiran (Robot). In 2018, he was ranked at 14 on the ‘Forbes India Richest Celebrity list’, with an annual earning of ₹50 crores. As per several news portals, Rajinikant has paid back distributors when they were unable to recover the cost from his films.

Speaking of which, it was reportedly said that his latest film Darbar was budgeted at Rs 220 crores and has managed to collect an estimated Rs 227 crores. Which implies that the film is, as of now, has managed to cross the borderline. Hopefully, Rajinikanth helps the production house to come out of any losses they are suffering.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

