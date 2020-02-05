'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn Reacts After Ratnagiri Police Officials & Family Members Watch Movie

A movie that was earlier addressed only as one half of the ‘clash’ that Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak was set to face, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, beat its competition by miles with its blockbuster success.

The period drama has already become the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career, and the movie is chasing many more milestones and blockbusters at the box office. The main reason for the blockbuster's success has been the overwhelming love it has received from the audiences.

However, it is not just the usual cinegoers, even some of the respected forces has been catching it at the theatres. After a special screening was held for the chiefs of the Armed Forces, now officials of the Ratnagiri Police too watched the Om Raut directorial. Sharing pictures of the police officials and their families watching the film, the official handle of the Ratnagiri Police tweeted that they caught the 3pm-6pm show at the Radhakrishna Talkies.

Ajay Devgn was bowled over by the gesture, replying that he was happy and proud to see it. He called it ‘humbling’ while conveying his gratitude to the Ratnagiri Police.

Here’s the post

Very, very happy and proud to see this🙏 it’s so humbling. Thank you Ratnagiri Police🙏 https://t.co/hVsABWBZHg — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 4, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the story of 17 th century Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army, and his war with Uday Bhan, Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s guard, for Kondhana Fort in Maharashtra. The movie has already minted Rs 255 crore at the box office, with Maharashtra contributing the major chunk of it, as per trade reports. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, among others.

