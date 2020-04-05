Alia Bhatt's Photos With Her Co-stars That Show Her Heartwarming Bond With Them

Alia Bhatt has worked in various movies throughout her career. She has done movies like Kalank, Raazi, Gully Boy, Student of the Year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and many more that have gone to garner praises from her fans. The actor keeps her fans updated with her latest social media posts. On her social media handle, Alia has shared a lot of images with her co-stars whom she has worked with. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's photos with her co-stars.

Alia Bhatt photo's with her co-stars

Alia Bhatt is seen alongside her Gully Boy co-stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie won many awards.

In the picture, Alia is seen with Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. Alia collaborated with the actors for the movie Kalank. The movie was directed by Abhishek Verman.

Alia Bhatt is seen with Varun Dhawan in these pictures. They both made their debut in the movie Student of the Year. Varun Dhawan has also worked with Alia Bhatt in movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

The actor is seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in these pictures. They both have previously also worked in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where Alia Bhatt made a guest appearance. Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Brahmastra. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt is seen standing alongside Vicky Kaushal. The two have worked together in the movie Raazi. In the movie, Alia Bhatt played the role of Sehmat Khan and Vicky Kaushal played the role of Iqbal Syed. The spy thriller film was directed by Meghna Gulzar.

