Ajay Devgn's 'Jaan': Fascinating Trivia About Action-drama Film

Ajay Devgn was last seen sharing screen space with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in Tanhaji. The actor has several upcoming projects including Sooryavanshi, Kaithi remake, and several others. He has completed over two decades in the film industry and has been a part of several successful movies. Some of his blockbuster movies include Singham Returns, Golmaal Again, Himmatwala, Vijaypath, Son Of Sardaar, Gangaajal, Suhaag, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Haqeeqat and many more. Ajay Devgn's role in 1996 flick Jaan was widely praised by critics and his fans.

Apart from his acting chops, the actor is known to be an avid user of social media. Ajay Devgn has over 5.9 million followers on Instagram. He constantly updates fans about his daily activities and gives the viewers some major fashion goals.

Jaan features Ajay Devgn, Amrish Puri, Twinkle Khanna, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi in lead roles. The action-drama is helmed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Ashok Ghai. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Karan in the movie. Apart from the storyline, the movie is known for its melodious soundtracks. Some of the popular tracks include Jaan O Meri Jaan, Aai Bo Who Kaata, Rab Se Sajan Se, and Jaan Gayee Dil Aaya.

All the music for the film is composed by Anand-Milind and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi. Subhash Ghai was extremely impressed with the songs and he even decided to design the promos for the tracks. With all that said now, read on to know more details about some of the fascinating trivia about the movie:

Ajay Devgn's 'Jaan': Fascinating trivia about the film

Padman actor Akshay Kumar was initially considered to cast for the role of Karan in the movie but was later replaced by Ajay Devgn.

Humraaz actor Bobby Deol's debut film was once supposed to be released with the title, ''Jaan''.

The movie also had a theatrical release in a country outside of India -- Canada.

The action-drama was produced by Ashok Ghai, who is a brother of popular Indian film director, Subhash Ghai, who produced blockbusters like Ram Lakhan, Pardes, Karma and many more

There were several stories making rounds about Phool Aur Kaante actor Ajay Devgn and Barsaat actor Twinkle Khanna being involved romantically during the filming of the movie. This would cause major fights and arguments between Karishma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn.

