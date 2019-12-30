Deepika Padukone Versus Ajay Devgn And Other Box Office Clashes In 2020

The upcoming Bollywood movies in the year 2020 has already created a buzz in the audience. Some of the most awaited films are going to release in 2020. Here is a complete list of movies that is set to release in 2020.

Complete list of the biggest upcoming movies and their clashes

Month of January

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will release in January which is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod. Kajol and Ajay Devgn are a part of this period drama. Saif Ali Khan will also star in the movie. Chhapaak will also release in the same date which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Both the movies will release on January 10 2020.

Month of February

Filmmaker Mohit Suri's movie Malang will release in February starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor. The movie will release on February 7. In the same month, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship on February 21.

Month of March

Tiger Shroff will return in his action avatar in the upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The Ahmed Khan directorial will release on March 6. Another much-awaited cop movie of 2020 will be Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The movie will be directed Rohit Shetty and will release on March 27.

Month of May

On May 1 David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 will release in a new form which will feature Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. In the same month, Ribhu Dasgupta's Bollywood version of The Girl on the Train featuring Parineeti Chopra will release on May 8, 2020. On the same date, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi will release.

Month of June

The movie Khaali Peeli will release on June 12 starring Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday. In the same month, the multi starer movie Mumbai Saga will also release on June 19. Mumbai Saga will be directed by Sanjay Gupta

Month of July

Sadak 2 will release on July 10 starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. Sanjay Dutt's second movie of the same month will be Shamshera which also features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Shamshera will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both the movie might release on July 31.

Month of August

In the month of August Ajay Devgan's Bhuj: The Pride of India will clash with Hungama 2. Both the films will release on August 14. In the same month, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey will also release. The movie will hit the theatres on August 28.

Month of September

Durgavati will release on September 4, 2020. The movie will feature Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Varun Dhawan's Ekkees will release on September 9, 2020. In the same month, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt which will release on September 11.

Month of October

At the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Sardar Udham Singh will release which features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. In the same month, Satyameva Jayate 2 by Milap Milan Zaveri will release. However, the dates of the movies have not yet been confirmed.

Month of November

Miss World Manushi Chhillar will make her Bollywood debut in the film Prithviraj, which will release on November 13. In the same month, Maidaan will release which features Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The movie will release on November 27.

Month of December

At the occasion of Christmas, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will release. The movie is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie will clash with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey.

