Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam recalls old memories with throwback wedding picture

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, actor Ajay Devgn’s sister Neelam Devgn Gandhi shared a throwback picture from her wedding while thanking the actor for being the best brother. In the throwback picture, Neelam as the bride can be seen walking with her brother Ajay. Apart from reviving the old memories, Neelam also penned a note for her brother on the auspicious occasion.

Neelam Devgn Gandhi's Raksha Bandhan wishes for brother Ajay Devgn

Neelam shared the nostalgic post on Instagram and wrote that Ajay Devgn has always been her best friend, She wrote that the actor has always held her hand and made sure that the path she is about to tread is obstacle-free. Neelan hailed her brother and wrote that there can never be a person like him in the entire world. At last, Neelam credited the actor for being her guardian angel and a childhood best friend.

Apart from the throwback picture, Neelam also gave a glimpse of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at Ajay Devgn’s house where the entire family is seen striking a pose together. In the first picture, Neelam is seen striking a pose with her mother and brother along with sister-in-law Kajol and her children Nysa and Yug. Apart from that Neelam’s two sons can be seen as a part of the big family picture. She captioned the post as “blessed.”

Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukerjee was the first one to comment under the post and shower her love with a heart-shaped emoticon. Apart from Tanisha other followers of Neelam were also quick enough to praise the entire family. One of the users blessed the entire Devgn family with happiness, prosperity, and success. Another user commented as a “nice family.” A third user thanked Neelam for the beautiful pictures and wrote that the entire Devgn family is just adorable. Another follower of Neelam wrote that he felt great to see the entire family looking beautiful and chirpy in the pictures.

Sometime back, amid the pandemic, several Bollywood stars have urged their fans to wear a face mask, following the guidelines of preventing the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19. The recent being Ajay Devgn, who had posted a video on his social media handle that gives a message of wearing a face mask whenever you step-out. The video was with regard to carrying maximum protection while venturing out in these times. On July 31, 2020, Ajay Devgn took to his official Instagram handle to post an animated video explaining the importance of wearing a face mask and urging fans to do the same. He captioned the video, “Here is a great message reminding all of us to wear a mask regardless of the fact that we may be going out just next door. Please share this message with all your friends and family”.

