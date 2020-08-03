Watch The Making Of Ajay Devgn's Energetic Title Song For 'Son Of Sardaar'

Son of Sardaar received mixed to negative reviews from the audience and the critics but crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. The comedy film starred Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, while Sanjay Dutt and Juhi Chawla played supporting roles in the film. The audience loved the title song of Son of Sardaar because of the various dramatic props used in the music video as well as the catchy tunes of the song. Watch the making of the title song:

Making of the title song 'Son of Sardaar'

The making of the title song of Son of Sardaar starts with Ajay Devgn’s cult dialogue from the film, 'Kabhi Kabhi mere dil me sawaal ata hai, agar Duniya me Sardar na hote toh Duniya ka kya hota’. The video also includes some footage of Ajay Devgn getting ready for the shoot. It was a delight for his fans to watch him as a Sardaar in the film.

Speaking about Ajay Devgn’s character as a Sardaar, the singer of the song and the director said that Sardaars are generally known for their greatness and how they look at every aspect in life in a positive way and laugh it out. He said that Ajay Devgn was chosen for the film because he has all these qualities in him.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn said that the whole idea of making a title track is to build the character. He also spoke about the signature move in the song. He said that Punjabis wear a Kada and the choreographer did an excellent job of keeping that in mind and deciding the signature move. Overall, the song was all about fun, dance and entertainment, as mentioned by the makers.

Son of Sardaar, directed by Ashwni Dhir follows the story of a young man who returns to his hometown to sell a piece of land he owns. He falls in love with a young woman, only to find out that her family wants him dead. While Ajay Devgn played the lead role in the film, Sonakshi Sinha played the role of his love interest in the film.

