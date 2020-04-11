Ajay Devgn's Spookiest Horror-supernatural Films That Terrified His Fans

Ajay Devgn is undoubtedly one of the most versatile superstars of Indian cinema. The actor has featured in all genres of film, including supernatural and horror films. Here are a few of the best horror-supernatural films that featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Ajay's Devgn's best horror/supernatural films that spooked fans

Bhoot

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 90s movies that were successful at the box-office

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Bhoot was a 2003 supernatural horror film that starred Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. Bhoot is also considered a special film by Bollywood fans as it does not have any songs that are usually associated with Indian films. Bhoot was also critically acclaimed and was later remade in Telugu and Tamil. The female lead, Urmila Matondkar, won several awards for her stellar performance as a possessed wife.

Kaal

Also Read | Ajay Devgn shows how to slay in monochrome outfits in THESE pictures

Kaal is a 2005 nature horror film that starred several renowned actors, including Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, and Lara Dutta. Kaal tells the story of a group of hunters, who enter a forest to kill a man-eating tiger. However, they soon meet a mysterious and creepy forest guide, Kaali (Ajay Devgn). After meeting Kaali, the hunters quickly turn into the hunted and are killed off one by one by an unseen force. Eventually, the hunting party realizes that their guide is actually a spirit determined to kill all outsiders.

Golmaal Again

Also Read | Ajay Devgn lauds Mumbai Police for their work amid COVID-19, latter's filmy response wins!

Unlike the previous two entries on this list, Golmaal Again was not meant to terrify the audience but was instead a hilarious supernatural action-comedy that was considered to be the funniest Bollywood film of 2017. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi and Tushar Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie tells the story of a group of orphans, who are being haunted by a woman's ghost. It is later revealed that the ghost is actually their late friend, who was murdered by her lover. The orphans then try to save their orphanage while trying to bring the murder to justice.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn starrer 'Company' was the debut film of THIS actor! Learn interesting trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.