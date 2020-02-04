Union Budget
Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Beats 'Dangal' & 'Dabangg' To Create A New Box-office Record

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' seems to be on a juggernaut run as the film has brushed past the Rs 250 crore mark at ticketing counters. Read here.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior seems to be on a juggernaut run. The film has brushed past the Rs 250 crore mark at the box-office, and is still continuing to take the ticketing counters by storm as far as the Mumbai circuit is concerned. As per the latest box-office report, the film has minted a total of Rs 130.15 crore in Maharashtra and has surpassed box-office collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal which made a total of Rs 104 crores. Interestingly, the box-office collection made by Ajay Devgn's historical drama in Mumbai surpasses the overall domestic collection of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

READ:  Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 24: Ajay Devgn's Film Ruling Mumbai Circuit

With a total collection of over Rs 250 crores in the domestic circuit, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has become Ajay's highest-grossing film as it went past the collections of Golmaal Again which had minted Rs 205.50 crore.

Tanhaji beats Dangal's record 

READ: 'Tanhaji' All Set To Break Kabir Singh's Record At BO As The Film Enters Its 4th Week

Despite facing competition from Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior did reasonably well with ₹2.77 crores on the fourth Friday. The film's business shot up on Saturday with ₹4.48 crore, while on Sunday (24th day) it minted ₹6.28 crore. Due to a good weekend, it became the first film of 2020 to join the 250 crore club.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

READ:  Tanhaji Box Office Collection Nears Lifetime Business Of 'Simmba', Uri Next In Line

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10, 2020, and the box-office collection of the movie has been excellent since day one. The film is a historical drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Marathi military leader and stars Ajay Devgn opposite his wife Kajol as well as Saif Ali Khan. The movie is directed and co-written by Om Raut. 

READ: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Box-office Collection Surpasses Ranveer's 'Simmba', Mints Rs 243 Cr

 

 

Published:

Published:
COMMENT
