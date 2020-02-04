'Tanhaji' All Set To Break Kabir Singh's Record At BO As The Film Enters Its 4th Week

The Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior came back with a bang on its fourth weekend even though it faced a new Bollywood release Jawaani Jaaneman as a competitor in the last week, and crossed the lifetime collections of many Bollywood blockbusters like, Vicky Kaushal starrer URI-The Surgical Strike and Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 3. 2019 witnessed a similar situation with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh that was also a huge success at the box-office and continued to be at the theatres for weeks. Today, Tanhaji has completed 24 days at the theatres and here is all about the box-office battle for the 24th day, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Vs Kabir Singh. Read ahead to know which film earned more-

Box Office Battle 24th Day Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Vs Kabir Singh

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is unstoppable, unbeatable and unconquerable as it came back with a bang on its fourth Saturday. The historical drama that released on 10th January 2020, clashed with the much popular Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, and had a superb first week with Rs 118.91 crore while the second week ended with a bang minting Rs 78.54 crore. After three weeks, it faced Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga and Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D but still managed to collect ₹40.42 crore in the third week.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tells the story of Tanhaji Malusare who was a military leader in the Maratha Empire and has fought alongside Maratha leader Shivaji Maharaj in various battles throughout the years. Tanhaji Malusare is popular for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad and is played by Ajay Devgn. The role of his wife is played by Kajol and that of Shivaji Maharaj is played by Sharad Kelkar.

Despite the release of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior did reasonably well with ₹2.77 crores on fourth Friday. The movie shot up on fourth Saturday with ₹4.48 crore, while fourth Sunday (24th day) was beautiful with ₹6.28 crore bringing the 24 days net total to Rs 251.40 crore, becoming the first film of 2020 and Ajay Devgn to join the 250 crore club. During the same time, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh went up on the fourth Sunday (24th day) and collected ₹4.05 crore, summing up the total to ₹259.94 crore. Kabir Singh earned a gross total of 24 days more than Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, but the 24th-day collection was more for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

