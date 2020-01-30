Tanhaji Box Office Collection Nears Lifetime Business Of 'Simmba', Uri Next In Line

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan has been winning at the Box Office for quite some time now. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed that the movie has been posing as a great competition for the new releases. Tanhaji has even surpassed the lifetime Box Office collection of Chennai Express.

According to latest updates, the movie has now crossed the Box Office collections Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The movie is heading towards surpassing the Box Office collection of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has posted the figures on his social media account. Check out the Instagram post here.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Surpasses Lifetime Box Office Collection Of 'Chennai Express'

In the post, Taran Adash has mentioned the Box office collection of the movie for three consecutive days as well as the weekend. He mentions the collections from Friday to Wednesday. The movie has been doing exceptionally well since it released on January 10. Check out the figures posted by the ace Trade Analyst and movie critic here.

ALSO READ: Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn's Film Marches Ahead Gallantly, Flies High Despite Competition

Tanhaji Box Office Collection

Friday: ₹ 5.38 crores

Saturday: ₹ 9.52 crores

Sunday: ₹ 12.58 crores

Monday: ₹ 4.03 crores

Tuesday: ₹ 3.22 crores

Wednesday: ₹ 2.92 crores

Tanhaji Total collection: ₹ 235.10 crores

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Maintains Its Stellar Run, Eclipses Competitors

About Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10, 2020, and the Box Office collection of the movie has been excellent since day one. It was reported that the movie did excellent business in Maharashtra. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Marathi military leader. The movie stars Ajay Devgn opposite his wife Kajol as well as Saif Ali Khan. The movie is directed and co-written by Om Raut. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar.

ALSO READ: Why Was Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Such A Blockbuster Success? Key Trade Analyst Decodes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.