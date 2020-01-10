Ajay Devgn Vs Deepika? 'Should Wait For Facts,' Says Tanhaji Star After Cops' JNU Reveal

Days after Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) stirred controversy, Ajay Devgn has issued a social media post saying that one should always 'wait' for proper facts to emerge.

Appealing to the citizens of the country to not 'derail' the matter and further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, the actor's tweet comes days after Padmaavat actress' brief seven-minute attendance at the Left-dominated JNU student's Union protest, and just moments after the Delhi Police named 7 JNUSU leaders including President Aishe Ghosh and 2 ABVP members in its violence probe.

Ajay Devgn's 'derail' tweet

I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge.



I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

Minutes after Padukone's pictures with the JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh surfaced, sources claimed that it was to promote her film, Chhapaak, which was due release at that time. Side by side, a number of posts giving credit to a PR agency, 'SPICE PR', were shared that made netizens question if the entire act was a just a 'mass campaign' led by the actress and her team.

Incidentally, Ajay Devgn's response over JNU violence comes on the day of his film release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, clashing with Deepika's prestige project Chhapaak. And although there has been no bad blood between the two projects, political parties BJP and Congress have been picking sides over it. In Bhopal, the ruling party was seen distributing Tanhaji tickets, while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) handed out Chhapaak passes.

Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan are a few select A-listers of the Bollywood industry who have reacted to the violent attack that took place by masked goons at JNU campus on January 5. Several film personalities like Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap, and Richa Chaddha have been vocal in denouncing the attack, mainstream Bollywood has been largely silent.

