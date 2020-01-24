Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Nears A Double-century In India, Continues 'historic' Run At BO

With 'historic' collections at the ticketing counters, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark in just a day. Even after 14 days of its release, the film is taking the Box Office by storm as cine-goers continue to flock to the theatres. Garnering a total business of Rs. 7.02 crores, the film has minted a whopping amount of Rs.197.45 crores in India.

Tanhaji continues historic run

#Tanhaji packs a fantastic total in Week 2... Will hit double century on Day 15 [Fri], emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grosser on Day 16 [Sat]... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr, Wed 7.09 cr, Thu 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 197.45 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2020

Film critics and trade analysts have claimed it for certain that the film will cross the ₹200 crore mark by the end of its second week in theaters. Tanhaji will mark actor Ajay Devgn's second film to cross the milestone after the 2017 supernatural action comedy film Golmaal Again. With its triumphant run at the Box Office, the film has become the highest-grossing film for actors Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

#Tanhaji is terrific on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 75 cr+ biz in *Week 2* - a remarkable feat... Historic in #Maharashtra... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr, Wed 7.09 cr. Total: ₹ 190.43 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2020

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday even approved the proposal to make Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. The film is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare, who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana fort, now known as Sinhagad Fort located near Pune.

However, while the film is continuing its glorious run at the Box Office, it has recently stirred controversy as the residents of Maharashtra's Godoli village, where Maratha soldier Tanaji Malusare was claimed to have been born, are unhappy over the place not finding a mention in Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which documents the valor of the 17th-century military leader.

