Where Was 'Practical Magic' Filmed? Filming Location, Other Details About 1998 Movie

The 1998 film Practical Magic is a comedy, drama, fantasy film helmed by Griffin Dunne. The film starred Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest in lead roles. The film revolves around two witch-sisters who were raised in a small town by their eccentric aunts and began facing closed-minded bigotry and a curse that threatens to keep them from ever finding their lasting love. Talking about the film, here’s a look at where was Practical Magic filmed?

Where was Practical Magic filmed?

According to whidbeycamanoislands.com, the farmers' market seen in the movie was filmed in downtown Coupeville and was stocked with real produce from local farmers and with seafood donated by Penn Cove Shellfish.

The movie features iconic storefronts in Coupeville that capture the feel of the historic seaport and continue to attract locals and tourists today. The makers of the movie were clearly captured by the town's look and sound. Located across the street from Knead and Feed, this building, originally the Glenwood Hotel, was only a minor part of the movie.

It was also reported that Practical Magic was partially shot on an artificial set in California because the creators of the film felt the house was a significant part of the portrayal of the community of Owens, a house constructed on San Juan Island in the state of Washington to accurately reflect that vision.

Is the house in Practical Magic real?

While most of California's set was brought to that location and put inside the building, the image of the building and the interior took almost a year to create. The home, actually just a shell with nothing inside, was only designed for this filming, and after the filming was finished, it was torn down. In downtown Coupeville, Washington, which is a Victorian-era seaside port town situated on the south side of Penn's Cove on Whidbey Island, the small town scenes were shot.

About the plot

Sally Owens and Gillian Owens were both conscious that they were different from each other. Raised after the death of their parents by their Aunt Frances and Aunt Jet, the sisters grew up in a household which was anything but ordinary. For breakfast, their aunts fed them chocolate cake and showed them the use of practical magic. But the invoking of the sorcery of the Owens brings a price as well; some call it a curse as the men they fall in love with are condemned to die prematurely. Now, the quiet Sally and the fiery Gillian, adult women with very different personalities, must use all their abilities to battle the family curse and a swarm of supernatural forces that threaten the lives of all the women of the Owens.

