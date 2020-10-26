Where Was 'Unhinged' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Russel Crowe-starrer Was Shot

Unhinged is an American thriller movie released in 2020. The movie was directed by Derrick Borte. The cast of Unhinged included Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.

The plot of the movie revolves around a mentally unstable man Edward, played by Russell Crowe, who follows a woman Rachel, played by Caren Pistorius, who honked at him when he did not start his car even when the light turned green. In order to take revenge from her, he ends up stealing her phone and killing most of her family. If one was wondering about the filming locations of Unhinged, read ahead to know more.

Here is everything one needs to know about Unhinged filming location

Where was Unhinged filmed?

According to a report by Atlas of Wonders, the filming of Unhinged took place at Kenner and New Orleans in Louisiana.

The Cresent City Connection Bridge

This twin-bridged wonder is one of the most attractive Unhinged filming locations bases in New Orleans city. According to a report by Nola, the makers of Unhinged had hot special permissions to use the high-occupancy vehicle lane to film the car-chase sequence. The shutting of even one of the lanes was not possible because it could the hamper the functioning of the entire city.

Edwards Avenue, Elmwood

This was the location where Edward catches up to Rachel after she speeds up ahead of him after the light turns green, was shot here. This is also the location where the Louisiana Film Studios are situated. This scene was one of the most interesting scenes of the movie.

Ursuline Academy

This is the location of the filming of the school where Kyle, Rachel’s son, is seen studying. In the movie, the name is changed to Wesley Oaks Elementary School. This academy was the first ones to offer education to African-American slaves.

Kenner

This filming location of Unhinged was where the scene when Tom meets Rachel’s friend Andy in place of her. Darrow’s Diner is the restaurant where the meeting takes place. The real name of the diner is Franny’s Place Family.

