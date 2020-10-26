Sufiyum Sujathayum Shooting Location: Details About Picturesque Locations Of This Movie

Sufiyum Sujathayum was the first film to have an OTT release from the Malayalam film industry. The film is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu under his Friday Film House banner. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2020. Take a look at Sufiyum Sujathayum shooting location.

Where was Sufiyum Sujathayum filmed?

In an interview with Indian Express, the cinematographer of Sufiyum Sujathayum, Anu Moothedath talked about the filming of the movie. He said that the film was shot in three different locations. Moothedath added that the character Aboob’s house was a real house in Karnataka, Sujata’s house was in Kozhikode and the river scenes were shot in Attapadi which is in Palakkad district. Talking about filming in 3 different locations, he said that the makers couldn’ find the most appropriate places anywhere else therefore these three locations were combined to appear as one location.

According to the report, in Sufiyum Sujatayum, Anu made some colour choices to reflect the characters’ state of mind. He opted for more vibrant colours for Sujata’s flashbacks and relatively muted colours for the present. Talking about the same he said that he wanted the past settings to give off a magical vibe—a contrast to the stark reality of the present. He added that he always believed that the three departments—costumes, set design and light —should gel perfectly well to achieve the right feeling.

About Sufiyum Sujathyum

Sufiyum Sujathayum, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, narrates an intense love story set in the Northern part of Kerala. Sufiyum Sujathayum cast also includes Siddique, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijay Babu, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Pattambi, Kalaranjini and Navas Vallikkunnu in supporting roles. Aditi Rao Hydari portrayed the role of Kathak dancer in Sufiyum Sujathayum. The film marks the return of Aditi Rao Hydari to Malayalam films after her debut in 2006's film Prajapathi.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen essaying the role of a radio jockey in Myshkin's Psycho. The movie, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, narrates the tale of a psychopath who finds enlightenment after a murder changes his life. The movie released in January and was highly appreciated for its gripping narrative and the performances by its lead. Besides the upcomer, Aditi Rao Hydari also has choreographer Brindha's directorial debut film Aye Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.

