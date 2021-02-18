Akanksha Puri To Share Screen With Randeep Hooda In Next Project

Akanksha Puri who was in news for exiting the show Vighnaharta Ganesh is making headlines again. The actor is all set to star with Randeep Hooda in a web series project. Fans of Akansha Puri were confused and some of them were also criticizing her decision of leaving the role of Maa Parvati in the show Vighnaharta Ganesh but the actor finally spilled the beans as to why she left the show and now everyone seems to be excited about her next project.

Akanksha Puri will be seen with Randeep Hooda on her next project

Akansha Puri shared the news of working with Randeep Hooda. In an interview with BollywoodHungama, she talked about her experience of getting the role. She said that getting the audition was a like cake but getting to work with Randeep Hooda is like a cherry on the cake. She adds that it was an incredible experience and she was honored and truly blessed to share the screen with such a versatile actor. She further said that she is excited for her fans to see her in the role as it is very different from the ones she had ever done.

A peek into Akanksha Puri's Instagram

Akanksha Puri is very active on social media. The actor shares daily life updates and keeps her fans entertained on social media. She is currently shooting for a music video under the banner of T-Series. The song is named Main Jis Din Bhula Du and is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar. Check out her post below:

All about Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri started her career with a Tamil film called Alex Pandian in 2013. She then played roles in several other Tamil and Malayalam films like Tihar and Praise The Lord. Her role in the Malayalam film Samrajyam II: Son of Alexander was highly appreciated. She made her Bollywood debut with Calendar Girls in 2015. She also starred in a popular 2019 Tamil film called Action in which she played the role of Kaira. She became very popular for her role of Maa Parvati in the show Vignharta Ganesha. She played that role for three years on Television.

Image Credits: @akanksha8000 Instagram

