Anubhav Sinha Reminisces Memory From 'Article 15' Shooting; Ayushmann Responds

Article 15 happens to be one of the major hits in the collection of movies made by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. The film had explored about crimes and sexual violence against women in the interior parts of India. The film had a big star cast and had received success in the box office as well as positive reviews from the critics. Sinha has now posted a tweet which talks about the filming of a particular scene from the movie and a memorable moment from that time, which has also been acknowledged by Ayushmann Khurrana – have a look.

Anubhav Sinha opens up about a memory from the filming of Article 15

Anubhav Sinha is known for voicing his opinions actively on social media, talking about various social issues pertaining in the country. In his recent tweet, he reminisced about a particular memory from the filming of a very dark and intense scene in Article 15. He reminded his followers of the scene where the policemen try to find the missing girl in a swamp and revealed that it was filmed in a place called Nawabganj, which is located in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. That was followed by a particular memory of his from the shoot.

Remember that swamp scene in #Article15 that all the cops cross to find the missing girl??? That was shot in Nawabganj, Unnao. I visited so many villages in that vicinity at the time. So many young ones would gather to watch us look at them and their homes. God bless them all. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) February 18, 2021

Sinha talked about how he visited a number of villages in the vicinity of that place and how the young children from those villages would gather around as they had a look at their homes and streets. He then sent his wishes for all thos children by saying “God bless them all”. Having played the lead role in the film, Ayushmann Khurrana also made sure to acknowledge the heartfelt tweet posted by Anubhav Sinha.

Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Article 15 was both produced and directed by Anubhav Sinha. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also starred other actors including Isha Talvar, Manoj Pahwa, Nassar, Sayani Gupta and many more. The crime thriller movie explored on the practices of caste discrimination and crimes against women deep within the rural areas in the country. While the plot of the movie was praised by the critics, several actors from the film including Ayushmann Khurrana received a thumbs up as well.

