'Hunger Cannot Wait': Sonu Sood Assures Help To Starving Boatmen Struck In Varanasi

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who has been a pillar of support and strength to migrant workers amid the pandemic has reached out to the people of Varanasi and assured help. Bringing a ray of hope to the families affected by the pandemic in Varanasi, the actor has decided to help 350 boatmen in the city by supplying them with essentials and fulfilling their monetary needs.

Sonu Sood helps boatmen in Varanasi

The official Instagram page of Sood Charity Foundation shared a post while giving a glimpse of the destruction and the anomaly that was caused by the floods in the Ganga and the ongoing pandemic. The result of both the calamities has resulted in thousands of people left on the verge of starvation. Acting as a messiah for the people in need, the Dabangg actor has assured help to the families of around 350 boatmen in Varanasi. Sharing the post, the foundation wrote, “Advocacy is essential, but the action is what matters. Hunger cannot wait...'The only Ray of Hope @sonu_sood assured help to the families of around 350 boatmen in Varanasi who were on the verge of starvation due to the pandemic and floods in The Ganga.”

Read: Sonu Sood Announces Monetary Fund For IAS Aspirants, Says 'country Needs Trained Minds'

Read: Sonu Sood Makes An Appeal To Fans, Encourages To Consume 'meat-free Meals' In PETA Ad

This is not just one act of his kindness that has been receiving love from the people. Earlier, the actor distributed e-rickshaws to the people of his hometown Moga. Sonu has commenced this initiative to help the unemployed, especially those who have been suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The polyglot actor has started this initiative of donating several electronic rickshaws in various parts of the country including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, and more. A video was shared by the foundation on Instagram that showed several rickshaw drivers thanking Sonu Sood for his kind gestures and how they were happy to earn a living once again for their family members.

Read: Sonu Sood's Help Sought For Monkey Menace In UP Village; Actor Quirkily Assures Assistance

Read: Sonu Sood Earns Blessings After He Donates E-rickshaws To The Needy In Hometown Moga

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.