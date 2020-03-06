Taapsee Pannu Impresses 'Rashmi Rocket' Director Akarsh Khurana

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood of this generation. She has impressed the audiences and fans with her stellar performances in movies like Pink, Badla, Mulk, Naam Shabana, etc. The Saandh Ki Aankh actor is currently shooting for Vinil Mathew’s upcoming project Haseen Dillruba in Haryana and simultaneously prepping for her next project Rashmi Rocket.

Taapsee trains for 2 hours every day for better stamina reveals director Akarsh Khurana

Taapsee Pannu is a hard-working actor who shoots every film with equal dedication. She is currently shooting for Haseen Dillruba, Vinil Mathew’s upcoming project in Haryana. The actor has been simultaneously prepping for her next film with Akarsh Khurana titled Rashmi Rocket.

Akarsh Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket will be Taapsee Pannu’s third sports film after Soorma and Saadh Ki Aankh. Talking to a leading newspaper, Akarsh Khurana praised Taapsee Pannu’s dedication towards the film. Taapsee Pannu had been training for Rashmi Rocket in a school’s gym in Haryana where she was shooting for Haseen Dillruba.

Akarsh Khurana said the students of the school were inspired by her as she trained for two hours every day to better her stamina and to adapt to the body language of an athlete. The administrative department even showed their respect for the actor by naming the gym after her.

Talking about the movie, Akarsh Khurana said that the shooting for the movie Rashmi Rocket will commence on April 1, 2020, in Kutch and then they will move ahead to Delhi in May and then Dehradun and Mussoorie in June. The director also added that a diction expert has also been appointed to work on Taapsee Pannu’s Kutchi dialect. Akarsh Khurana concluded the interview stating that the first schedule of the film will start with a song which will be set in the Rann Utsav.

The story of Rashmi Rocket centres around a young girl from Kutch who is blessed with a gift of speed. The young girl can run very fast and will be portrayed by Taapsee Pannu in the film. The release date of the film Rashmi Rocket is still not disclosed but Taapsee Pannu's fans are expecting the movie to be out sometime in 2020 itself.

