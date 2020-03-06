Katrina Kaif VS Amy Jackson: Diet Sabya Asks Who Wore It Better?

Diet Sabya is an Instagram account that exposes what can be called plagiarism in fashion. The anonymous Instagram account is popularly known for pointing out blatant fashion copies of celebrities and their stylists. The account has been exposing celebs donning copies of famous designs since 2018. This time it is Katrina Kaif and Amy Jackson who have been spotted wearing similar ensembles.

Taking to Instagram, Diet Sabya shared a picture of Katrina Kaif and Amy Jackson. Diet Sabya took a poll on Instagram asking followers who wore the outfit better. Both the Bollywood divas have been spotted wearing the same black dress.

Image Source: Diet Sabya Instagram

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and posted a picture in a black body-hugging ensemble just 2 days ago i.e. on March 4, 2020. The diva’s black dress featured a nude patch in the front around her waist. Katrina Kaif left her hair open to complete this gorgeous look.

Have a look at Katrina Kaif's dress here:

Now it has been revealed by Diet Sabya that Amy Jackson wore the exact same dress to attend an award function. Amy posted a picture of herself in the same dress on February 23, 2020. Amy accessorised her look with black heels. Minimalistic makeup and her sleek hair left open completed this look of Amy Jackson.

Have a look at Amy Jackson's dress here:

What is next in store for Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Arun Bhatia, Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. The plot of Sooryavanshi revolves around the adventure of an anti-terror squad in India. The movie will theatrically release on March 24, 2020.

