Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Faces The Wrath Of Hot Wax On Her Body

Bollywood News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is currently one of the top reality shows in the country. The makers have recently released the new promo of the show. Watch it here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
khatron ke khiladi 10

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is currently one of the top reality shows in the country. The show has managed to garner praise from its fans for its stunts in the show. The contestants are seen having a tough time surviving in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as they need to complete the task and be better than the other players.

Recently, a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was shared by the makers and the stunts seemed to be very scary. The video shows contestants completely shocked looking at the location of their new task. Rohit Shetty then tells the contestants about the task they are going to perform.

During the task, Amruta Khanvilkar lies down on a metal bed and candles are kept over her. The candles are soon lit and the wax starts to fall on her body. She cannot bear the hot wax and starts screaming. It seems like Amruta has aborted the task as she is seen crying in pain in the promo. Check out the promo below:

Also read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Gets Goofy With Rohit Shetty; Watch

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi is at present in its 10th season and is based on stunts and conquering the inner fear of contestants. The show premiered on Colors Channel from February 22, 2020. The contestants are seen giving the task their best shot so that one of them can be declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The show has been shot in various locations in Bulgaria.

Also read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Says She Is Open To Doing Action Movies Now

Also read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Actor Karan Patel Spotted Struggling With Rats, Watch Promo

Also read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Shivin Narang Reveals Why He Turned Down The Show Earlier

 

 

