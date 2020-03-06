Janhvi Kapoor’s Quirky Reaction To Her Own Birthday Cake Will Leave You In Splits; See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor turned 23 years old on March 6, 2020. She entered the Hindi film industry with 2018's Shashank Khaitan film Dhadak. She was seen alongside Ishaan Khattar in her first film and since then has also featured in a Netflix anthology. On her birthday, many celebs from various backgrounds whished the young actor. Janhvi Kapoor was also snapped with a cake, and her reaction to the cake is priceless. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s photo here.

Read Also| Janhvi Kapoor Flooded With Warm Birthday Wishes From Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra & More

Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction to the cake

In this Instagram post by Varinder Chawla, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen celebrating her birthday with the media surrounding her. Varinder Chawla shared two pictures of the young actor. In the first picture, Janhvi can be seen holding a cake and is seen enjoying herself as she quirkily smiles with her tongue out.

Read Also| Janhvi Kapoor Singing 'Bholi Si Surat' Proves She Is A Bollywood Soul, WATCH

In the second image, Janhvi can be seen posing for the camera as she holds the cake. In this picture, Janhvi can be seen adorning a cream-ish salwar suit which has floral patterns on it in red and green. A video of Janhvi cutting the cake was also shared by the photographer. Take a look at the video here.

Read Also| Janhvi Kapoor's Name Is Inspired By Sridevi's 'Judaai'? Read Facts About The 'Dhadak' Star

On the professional front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix original Ghost Stories in 2019. Now she will be seen in the films Bombay Girl, Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana, Valimai, Unmaadhiand, and the ensemble film Takht. She is currently shooting for the film Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.

Read Also| Janhvi Kapoor Remembers How Her Mom Sridevi Used To Make Her Feel Special On Her Birthday

(Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.