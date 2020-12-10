Akash Ambani's Age, Net Worth And Other Details About The Heir To India's Richest Man

Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani recently welcomed a bundle of joy in their lives. The couple were blessed with a baby boy today on December 10, 2020. The couple had tied the knot last year on March 9. The news of Akash and Shloka Ambani’s newborn has taken social media by storm. As soon as the news started doing the rounds, a lot of people have been wondering about Akash Ambani age, Akash Ambani's marriage and Akash Ambani’s net worth. For all the people who are curious about Akash Ambani, here is everything you need to know.

Akash Ambani age and other details

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of industrialist and entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He turned 29 years old in October this year. Akash Ambani shares his birthday with twin sister Isha Ambani Piramal. He is currently serving as the Director and Head of Strategy at Reliance Jio. Akash Ambani is also a member of the Executive Committee at the company. Akash has been an integral part of the product development at Reliance Jio. Akash Ambani does not have an official verified account on any of the social media platforms. There are several fan pages dedicated to the heir of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani. Here is a look at some of the Akash Ambani's Instagram pictures by his fan pages.

Akash Ambani's marriage

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had a grand wedding last year in Mumbai. She is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona. Their wedding took place in Mumbai’s World Trade Centre in March last year. Their star-studded wedding was attended by prominent people all over the world. Amongst the esteemed guest, CEO of Google Sundar Pichai and his wife was also present. Former British prime minister Tony Blair had graced the wedding too. Various stars from Bollywood were also in attendance. Not just popular celebrities but several ministers from the government were also present at the wedding.

Akash Ambani's net worth

According to tarSunFolded, Akash Ambani's net worth is a whopping $40.1 billion. He also lives in the most expensive house in the world. Apart from his family business, Akash Ambani is also a co-owner of the Mumbai Indians team in IPL.

Disclaimer: The above Akash Ambani net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

