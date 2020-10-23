Tina Ambani Shares A Heartfelt Note For Akash Ambani & Isha Ambani On Their 29th Birthday

Earlier today, Tina Ambani took to her social media handle and posted a couple of pictures with Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who celebrate their birthdays today. With a long heartwarming note about the twins, Tina sent them love and recalled memories from their childhood as she wrote in the post how proud they have made their family. The post got flooded with birthday wishes from their friends and family members and several other netizens who commented on the post.

Tina Ambani wishes Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani on their birthday

Tina Ambani posted adorable pictures on her social media handle and poured her heart out to wish birthday to Mukesh and Neetu Ambani’s 29-year-old twins, Isha and Akash Ambani. For Akash, Tina wrote that “from an utterly adorable child to a warm, loving, responsible young man, it’s been wonderful to see your journey. You make us all very proud.” For Isha, she wrote an elaborate note where she called her a “woman of such substance and poise” as she mentioned, “Isha, it’s incredible to see our naughty daughter in pigtails evolve into a woman of such substance and poise. In our hearts, though, you will always be our sweet little girl”.

Tina Ambani also sent warm regards to the twins and further wrote, “As you grow your own families, carve your paths through life, you will always carry our blessings. Loads of love and hugs on your special day”. She also inserted heart, kiss and hugs emoticons and tagged the two of them in the post. Check out the post below.

Tina Ambani's Instagram post

Friends and family pour in love

As soon as the post went up, it got flooded with comments from friends and family of the twins. A number of people sent their love and warm wishes to the brother and sister on their special day and recalled how adorable they were as kids. A number of netizens also gushed to the post and wrote in the comments how beautiful and sweet the pictures were. Several netizens wished the twins a happy birthday and sent them kind regards and love. Check out some of the comments by the netizens below.

