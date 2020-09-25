Akshay Kumar's 'Into The Wild' With Bear Grylls Episode Garners 26 Million Views

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has set a new record with Into The Wild with Bear Grylls on television. The latest episode has emerged to be the most-watched show in this genre in 2020. Additionally, Akshay Kumar’s episode of Bear Grylls is the second most-watched television show in the history of the infotainment genre. Here is everything you need to know about the rating highlights of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls on September 14, 2020.

Akshay Kumar creates a record with Into The Wild with Bear Grylls

Discovery India’s Into the Wild with Bear Grylls featured the Bollywood actor in its recent episode. Earlier, its journey began with the edition of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi, which turned out to be the TV event of the year. Later on, superstar Rajinikanth generated high viewership of the show and created a buzz among the audience. Now, Akshay Kumar’s episode of Bear Grylls has created a new record for being the most-watched show in the infotainment genre this year and the second most-watched TV show in the history of the genre.

Rating highlights of Akshay Kumar's episode

According to BARC India, Akshay Kumar’s episode of Into the Wild With Bear Grylls garnered over 24 lakh impressions, while 1.1. crore people watched the premiere on Discovery Network channels. Moreover, 2.6 crore people watched the original and the repeats of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’s recent episode in the first week on different Discovery Network channels. Here is how Akshay Kumar’s feature created a buzz on social media:

The buzz around Khiladi On Discovery

The makers of the show created a hashtag, Khiladi On Discovery, before the episode aired on the Discovery Network channels. Fans and followers of the actor made it viral as it started to trend on different social media platforms. According to the data estimates by Meltwater Private Ltd, this hashtag reached around 1.31 billion audiences and delivered about 2.9 billion impressions. Akshay Kumar’s episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls also attracted major sponsors like Byjus, Policybazaar.com, Phone Pe, LIC, Harpic, and Kia Motors, to name a few.

